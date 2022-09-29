Collision Industry Icon Jeff Silver Passes Away

Jeff Silver, who many in the collision repair world knew as a longtime icon in the industry, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022 at the age of 80.

Jeff Silver became the head of I-CAR in 1985 and spent 11 years guiding it to become the powerhouse training organization it is today. Jeff’s wife, Jeanne, with whom he opened CARSTAR Mundelein in 1996, made the announcement on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved husband Jeff Silver,” Jeanne wrote. “Jeff was my rock, best friend and soulmate. He was beloved by so many people who enjoyed his wit and intelligence. I sit here on a quiet Tennessee morning and know that he will be missed by his children, his grandchildren, many of you and most of all me. Thank you all for your support and kind thoughts through this difficult time.”

Jeff’s son, Bret Holman, also shared his thoughts on Facebook: “Just wanted to say that I was blessed to have Dad in my life, and he was always one of the main reasons why I ended up doing what I do in our industry. What a better role model could someone have in their life than Jeff Silver? He accomplished so much in his 80 years and I feel beyond lucky to have been able to call him Dad for over 40 years. His memory will live on through all of his family, as well as the many people that he has touched in our industry. I love you Dad and may you forever rest in peace! I will eventually see you at the finish line!”

