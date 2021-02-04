Collision Industry Mourns the Loss of Bano Ramirez

The collision industry is mourning the passing of Bano Ramirez, a member of Mitchell International’s Solution Specialist team, on Jan. 25, 2021.

Bano Ramirez (center) with Mitchell CEO Alex Sun and Debbie Day, EVP general manager of ADP Mitchell

Ramirez touched many lives in his over 40 years in the collision industry. He spent 12 years with Mitchell International and previously owned and operated Bob’s Body and Fender in Van Nuys, Calif., where he was an active member of the community hosting many industry training events.

Ramirez was a longtime member of the California Autobody Association and an invaluable contributor to the Glendale/Foothill chapter. His positive attitude, loyalty, integrity and hard work will be remembered by all.

Ramirez is survived by his lovely spouse Alison, daughters Sylvia, Rosie and Amanda, along with eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.