Collision Repair Education Foundation Offering Over $150,000 in Grants and Scholarships

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) 2020 grant and scholarship application period is now open to high school and post-secondary collision students who will be attending career and technical schools and colleges in the fall. CREF and its industry supporters offer over $150,000 in grants and scholarships annually as part of their mission to promote collision repair education and create quality candidates for entry-level job opportunities.

Application information for CREF grants and scholarships is posted online. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2020, and winners are chosen and notified by phone or mail in April and May.

“Thank you to the industry for continuing to step up and support collision students around the country with these awards,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations and administration for CREF. “We have seen direct impact of these awards for future collision industry employees. Those students without debt or with a filled tool box upon graduation definitely have an advantage.”

The Collision Repair Education Foundation aims to support collision repair educational programs, schools and students to create qualified entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities. For more information, contact Melissa Marscin at [email protected] or (888) 722-3787, ext. 282.

