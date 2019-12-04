The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is inviting industry supporters to tee it up for some hole-in-one style fun on Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020 at Topgolf in Jacksonville, Fla. The golf fundraiser will be held in conjunction with the Collision Industry Conference taking place later that week and offers a prime opportunity to help support future collision repair industry professionals.

“Join the Foundation for a great time networking with top collision repair industry professionals, while supporting the next generation entering the field to ensure that they receive the proper education to repair vehicles for your customers,” said Christen Battaglia, director of strategic partnerships for CREF.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local Jacksonville high school collision programs as well as other high school and college collision programs around the country.

In addition to a fun night of high-tech golfing, participants will enjoy an unlimited buffet and drinks (beer, wine and soda). Golfers can register to attend the fundraiser for only $150 by visiting collisioneducationfoundation.org and clicking the News and Events tab.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are now available, starting at just $500. For more information on sponsoring this event, contact Christen Battaglia at (302) 377-5202 or [email protected].