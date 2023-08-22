Collision Repair Magazine to Hold EV Repair Tour

Collision Repair magazine has announced the launch of the EV Repair Tour, supported by Fix Network World.

This free event is designed to equip professionals in the collision repair industry with essential knowledge and insights on the future of EV repair in Canada.

The first stop is at the Fix Network Training Center in Milton, Ontario on Aug. 23, 2023.

Electric vehicles are distinctly different than internal combustion engine vehicles, and collision repairers need all the training they can get to safely and properly repair these miracles of modern technology.

The event is in-person but will also be live-streamed for free, too, starting at 11 a.m. EST. To learn more and sign up, click here.