Collision Repair Magazine to Hold EV Repair Tour

The event will be live-streamed on Aug. 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST from the Fix Network Training Center in Milton, Ontario.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Collision Repair magazine has announced the launch of the EV Repair Tour, supported by Fix Network World.

This free event is designed to equip professionals in the collision repair industry with essential knowledge and insights on the future of EV repair in Canada.

The first stop is at the Fix Network Training Center in Milton, Ontario on Aug. 23, 2023.

Electric vehicles are distinctly different than internal combustion engine vehicles, and collision repairers need all the training they can get to safely and properly repair these miracles of modern technology.

The event is in-person but will also be live-streamed for free, too, starting at 11 a.m. EST. To learn more and sign up, click here.

EV Bizz

Autel Offers EV Diagnostics & Maintenance Training

Autel announced it has added “EV Diagnostics and Maintenance” to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

Autel announced it has added "EV Diagnostics and Maintenance" to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

The first two-day electric vehicle (EV) diagnostic training class is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 at the Autel Port Washington, N.Y., headquarters and will include lectures and hands-on instruction.

Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Achieves Record Year

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, set a new record for its scholarship program, distributing 86 awards in both cash scholarships and starter toolkits.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PPG to Invest in Environmental Sustainability Education

PPG and the PPG Foundation have announced a new commitment to invest $5 million by 2030 in environmental sustainability education programming.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Lakeside Collision Kirkland in Kirkland, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Announces Inaugural Fundraising Gala

The inaugural gala, “Ignite the Night”, is scheduled for Feb. 28-29, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Operative Talent Fundraiser Offers Chance to Win Custom Camaro

The fundraiser is aimed at raising awareness for careers in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers