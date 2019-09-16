Body Shop Business
Collision Works Acquires DeShields Truck Services Inc.

Collision Works Acquires DeShields Truck Services Inc.

Collision Works, an MSO with 21 locations across Oklahoma and Kansas, announced it has acquired DeShields Truck Services Inc. of Oklahoma City.

DeShields Truck Services Inc. provides full collision repair including frame repair, painting and body work services for heavy-duty vehicles, including semi trucks and RVs. It is one of the only facilities in Oklahoma City that performs heavy-duty repairs, a complement to Collision Works’ existing business model. 

“We are proud to announce that DeShields Truck Services Inc. is now part of the Collision Works family,” said Barry Hadlock, president of Collision Works. “Our top-notch customer service standards combined with the new heavy-duty repair technology and equipment will allow us to serve an expanded audience.”

For more information about Collision Works, visit Collision-Works.com.

