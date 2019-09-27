Collision Works has acquired Auto Craft Collision Repair’s eight locations, including facilities in Wichita, Andover and Junction City, Kansas, and Tulsa, Okla.

With the newly acquired locations, Collision Works is now Oklahoma and Kansas’ largest independently-owned auto body collision and paint repair company, operating 30 locations across Oklahoma and Kansas.

“With more than 30 years of service, Auto Craft Collision Repair has long been the market leader in Wichita,” said Jake Nossaman, CEO of Collision Works. “This acquisition allows us to solidify our presence in the Wichita market and close the gap between our locations in Wichita and Kansas City to better serve our customers.”

This acquisition includes a dedicated fleet repair facility. Taking into account Collision Works’ other recent acquisition of DeShields Truck Services Inc. in Oklahoma City, Okla., the MSO now has the ability to provide full collision repair, frame repair, painting and bodywork for fleet and heavy-duty vehicles, including semitractor trailers and RVs.

“We’re excited that Collision Works is assuming ownership of our eight locations,” said J.R. Sartain, president of Auto Craft Collision Repair. “For the past 30 years, our team has focused on delivering outstanding customer service and quality collision repairs, and we know Collision Works will continue that tradition.”