 Kaeser Compressors Raises Over $20K for Breast Cancer Research
Kaeser Compressors Raises Over $20K for Breast Cancer Research

2020 Ford F-150 Surround View Camera Calibration

Joe Keene of Babcox Media performs a surround view camera system calibration on a 2020 Ford F-150.

Inductor Max Induction Heater Tool Demonstration at 2022 SEMA

Tom Gough, president and CEO of Induction Innovations, shows off the Inductor Max induction heater tool at the 2022 SEMA Show.

News

Kaeser Compressors Raises Over $20K for Breast Cancer Research

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Kaeser Compressors announced it recently auctioned off a special pink one-of-a-kind M59PE portable compressor to the highest bidder as part of their Compressor for a Cure campaign, raising over $20,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

This special pink one-of-a-kind M59PE portable compressor was auctioned off to the highest bidder in support of breast cancer research.

The auction began on National Mammogram Day, October 21, and concluded on October 31 with 25 bids raising $21,700 — which will be added to individual employee donations for a total of $23,120. Kaeser will donate 100% of the proceeds.  

“While great strides have been made, too many of our family members and friends are still impacted by breast cancer,” said Frank Mueller, president of Kaeser Compressors, Inc. “We believe meaningful progress towards a cure can be made with more funding for research and want to be part of that effort.” 

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide with approximately 2.3 million women diagnosed in 2021. It is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American women, and tragically, incidence rates are on the rise.

For more information on how you can contribute to breast cancer research, visit bcrf.org. For more information on Kaeser’s efforts in their community and shared environment, visit us.kaeser.com/goyellowbegreen

