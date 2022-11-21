Kaeser Compressors Raises Over $20K for Breast Cancer Research

Kaeser Compressors announced it recently auctioned off a special pink one-of-a-kind M59PE portable compressor to the highest bidder as part of their Compressor for a Cure campaign, raising over $20,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

This special pink one-of-a-kind M59PE portable compressor was auctioned off to the highest bidder in support of breast cancer research.

The auction began on National Mammogram Day, October 21, and concluded on October 31 with 25 bids raising $21,700 — which will be added to individual employee donations for a total of $23,120. Kaeser will donate 100% of the proceeds.

“While great strides have been made, too many of our family members and friends are still impacted by breast cancer,” said Frank Mueller, president of Kaeser Compressors, Inc. “We believe meaningful progress towards a cure can be made with more funding for research and want to be part of that effort.”