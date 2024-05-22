Consolidator Report

Billions and Billions: Private Equity Investments in Collision Repair Surge

In the last five months, more than $9 billion in capital has been invested into the collision repair industry by private equity firms.

Crash Champions Acquires Bavarian Body Works in Atlanta

The acquisition adds two high-quality collision repair centers located in Marietta and Atlanta, Ga.

Florida Maaco Transfers Ownership to Longtime Industry Veterans

Maaco announced that Maaco Longwood in Longwood, Fla., has transferred ownership from Elimu Kajunju to Justin DePasquale and Pete Huber.

Executive Interview: Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions

Jason Stahl interviews Matt Ebert on his rise from technician to leader of a 600-plus shop network.

