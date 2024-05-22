Top 5 Stories of the Week

Billions and Billions: Private Equity Investments in Collision Repair Surge

In the last five months, more than $9 billion in capital has been invested into the collision repair industry by private equity firms.

Read more here.

AirPro Diagnostics Named Preferred Supplier for Fix Network

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has entered into an agreement with Fix Network to supply its franchisees with diagnostics and ADAS calibrations technologies.

Read more here.

Bosch Auto Service Salinas Celebrates Grand Opening

Bosch Auto Service Salinas, formerly Dick Adams Automotive, received a full interior and exterior Bosch Auto Service rebrand, a new ADAS machine and more.

Read more here.

Pre-Repair Scans and Post-Repair Scans: Timing is Everything

Without a scan being done before repairs begin and after repairs are complete, the time and energy you’ll need to spend on diagnostics will multiply.

Read more here.

Florida Maaco Transfers Ownership to Longtime Industry Veterans

Maaco announced that Maaco Longwood in Longwood, Fla., has transferred ownership from Elimu Kajunju to Justin DePasquale and Pete Huber.

Read more here.