Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 20.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Billions and Billions: Private Equity Investments in Collision Repair Surge 

In the last five months, more than $9 billion in capital has been invested into the collision repair industry by private equity firms.

Read more here.

AirPro Diagnostics Named Preferred Supplier for Fix Network

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has entered into an agreement with Fix Network to supply its franchisees with diagnostics and ADAS calibrations technologies.

Read more here.

Bosch Auto Service Salinas Celebrates Grand Opening

Bosch Auto Service Salinas, formerly Dick Adams Automotive, received a full interior and exterior Bosch Auto Service rebrand, a new ADAS machine and more.

Read more here.

Pre-Repair Scans and Post-Repair Scans: Timing is Everything

Without a scan being done before repairs begin and after repairs are complete, the time and energy you’ll need to spend on diagnostics will multiply.

Read more here.

Florida Maaco Transfers Ownership to Longtime Industry Veterans

Maaco announced that Maaco Longwood in Longwood, Fla., has transferred ownership from Elimu Kajunju to Justin DePasquale and Pete Huber.

Read more here.

News

CIF Announces Sherwin-Williams as Repeat Annual Donor

This marks Sherwin-Williams’ third consecutive donation at the Urgent Care tier.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Sherwin-Williams committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their third consecutive donation at the Urgent Care (second highest) tier.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID.

Read Full Article

Florida Maaco Transfers Ownership to Longtime Industry Veterans

Maaco announced that Maaco Longwood in Longwood, Fla., has transferred ownership from Elimu Kajunju to Justin DePasquale and Pete Huber.

By Jason Stahl
AirPro Diagnostics Named Preferred Supplier for Fix Network

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has entered into an agreement with Fix Network to supply its franchisees with diagnostics and ADAS calibrations technologies.

By Jason Stahl
ASE Spring Testing Underway, Deadline June 30

Those who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

By Jason Stahl
Billions and Billions: Private Equity Investments in Collision Repair Surge 

In the last five months, more than $9 billion in capital has been invested into the collision repair industry by private equity firms.

By David Roberts

ASE Offers Tool Kit for Auto Service Professionals Month

The online ASE Tool Kit gives repair shops, parts suppliers and industry organizations access to ASE marketing assets for use in their own communications.

By Jason Stahl
Sandhills Community College to Offer Collision Engineering Program

The Collision Engineering program aims to help fill the more than 110,000 collision technician job openings expected through 2027.

By Jason Stahl
Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 13.

By Jason Stahl