Craftsman Collision Raises $31,000 for Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal

Craftsman Collision, a Canadian MSO in the auto body repair industry since 1977, announced that it has partnered with the Canadian Red Cross to support the BC Wildfire Appeal campaign.
In mid-August, a two-week matching fundraising campaign was launched through Craftsman’s social media channels, media outlets in the Okanagan and Craftsman employees. The campaign raised $15,833, with a special thanks to Color Compass and BASF for kickstarting the campaign with a $10,000 donation. Craftsman Collision is matching dollar for dollar to help those directly impacted by the fires in the communities where Craftsman does business.
“As a proud Canadian brand, Craftsman has been committed to supporting our local communities for more than four decades,” said Rick Hatswell, president of Craftsman Collision. “In these unprecedented times, we are continuing to give back in the best way we can, while encouraging others to do the same. We were thrilled with the results of our matching campaign, which raised a total of $31,266 for the Red Cross who have worked so tirelessly supporting British Columbians affected by the devastating wildfires this summer. Thank you to all our staff at our Craftsman Collision locations in Kamloops, Kelowna and Vernon for helping make this fundraiser such a success.”
Craftsman Collision’s partnership with the Canadian Red Cross is one of many initiatives the company has undertaken to support communities and organizations in Western Canada in the particularly challenging times of COVID-19 this year, including a $50,000 donation to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation, $15,000 sponsorship to the Salvation Army Hope in the City Breakfast, $10,000 sponsorship to the JDRF Rockin’ for Research Gala, $10,000 presenting sponsorship of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s 50/50 raffle, plus many other local charities from hockey teams to school auctions to food banks.
“Craftsman Collision over the years has given over $1.7 million to charities big and small,” said Stacey Cook, marketing manager. “We feel being philanthropic is a great opportunity to help foster a positive work environment for our team, where they can be proud to say they work for Craftsman and it creates strong personal connections with our customers while inspiring others to give to causes they are passionate about.”