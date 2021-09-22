Craftsman Collision Raises $31,000 for Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal

Click Here to Read More

In mid-August, a two-week matching fundraising campaign was launched through Craftsman’s social media channels, media outlets in the Okanagan and Craftsman employees. The campaign raised $15,833, with a special thanks to Color Compass and BASF for kickstarting the campaign with a $10,000 donation. Craftsman Collision is matching dollar for dollar to help those directly impacted by the fires in the communities where Craftsman does business.

“As a proud Canadian brand, Craftsman has been committed to supporting our local communities for more than four decades,” said Rick Hatswell, president of Craftsman Collision. “In these unprecedented times, we are continuing to give back in the best way we can, while encouraging others to do the same. We were thrilled with the results of our matching campaign, which raised a total of $31,266 for the Red Cross who have worked so tirelessly supporting British Columbians affected by the devastating wildfires this summer. Thank you to all our staff at our Craftsman Collision locations in Kamloops, Kelowna and Vernon for helping make this fundraiser such a success.”