 Crash Champions Acquires Dynamic Autobody in Columbiana, Ohio
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Acquires Dynamic Autobody in Columbiana, Ohio

on

Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Washington

on

1Collision Appoints Stacey Phillips Director of Marketing

on

MSO Recognized with Regional Maaco Cup
Advertisement
Do You Fall Prey to Wash Bay Diagnostics? (VIDEO)

Understanding Vehicle Sensor Angle (VIDEO)

Learn why the angle of vehicle sensors such as radar and cameras is critical to how they "see".

The Importance of a Vehicle Pre-Scan (VIDEO)

Learn why it's important to perform a pre-repair scan on every vehicle you repair.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

Management: Are You the Leader You Should Be?

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Dynamic Autobody in Columbiana, Ohio

Consolidators: Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Washington

Associations: Massachusetts Collision Repairers Speak at Labor Rate Hearing

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Dynamic Autobody in Columbiana, Ohio

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Ohio through the acquisition of Dynamic Autobody located in Columbiana, Ohio.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Dynamic Autobody is the latest Ohio-based transaction that the company has completed in the greater Cleveland metro area and follows recent acquisitions of Sunnyside Collision, VIP Autobody, Car-Tech and Ohio Collision Group. Crash Champions now has 19 collision repair centers located across the Buckeye State, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.

“Dynamic Autobody is a family-owned and community-oriented shop that has served the residents of Columbiana for over 40 years, and it is a terrific addition to the Crash Champions footprint in Ohio,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “I am thrilled to welcome their experienced, knowledgeable and friendly professionals to our team, and look forward to pursuing the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

Advertisement

Added Dynamic Autobody Owner Nick George, “Today marks an important milestone for my family, our employees and the customers we serve. I want to recognize all of our talented staff and thank them for their hard work over the years. We’ve earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service at every stage of the repair process, and this commitment to service will only grow stronger with today’s news.”

Collision repairers who are interested in selling their businesses should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires American Auto Body in Montana

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations

Consolidators: Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Resident

Consolidators: New Jersey Maaco Owner Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business