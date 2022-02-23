Crash Champions Acquires Dynamic Autobody in Columbiana, Ohio

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Ohio through the acquisition of Dynamic Autobody located in Columbiana, Ohio.

Dynamic Autobody is the latest Ohio-based transaction that the company has completed in the greater Cleveland metro area and follows recent acquisitions of Sunnyside Collision, VIP Autobody, Car-Tech and Ohio Collision Group. Crash Champions now has 19 collision repair centers located across the Buckeye State, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.

“Dynamic Autobody is a family-owned and community-oriented shop that has served the residents of Columbiana for over 40 years, and it is a terrific addition to the Crash Champions footprint in Ohio,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “I am thrilled to welcome their experienced, knowledgeable and friendly professionals to our team, and look forward to pursuing the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”