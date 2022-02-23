Management: Are You the Leader You Should Be?
Crash Champions Acquires Dynamic Autobody in Columbiana, Ohio
Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Ohio through the acquisition of Dynamic Autobody located in Columbiana, Ohio.
Dynamic Autobody is the latest Ohio-based transaction that the company has completed in the greater Cleveland metro area and follows recent acquisitions of Sunnyside Collision, VIP Autobody, Car-Tech and Ohio Collision Group. Crash Champions now has 19 collision repair centers located across the Buckeye State, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.
“Dynamic Autobody is a family-owned and community-oriented shop that has served the residents of Columbiana for over 40 years, and it is a terrific addition to the Crash Champions footprint in Ohio,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “I am thrilled to welcome their experienced, knowledgeable and friendly professionals to our team, and look forward to pursuing the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”
Added Dynamic Autobody Owner Nick George, “Today marks an important milestone for my family, our employees and the customers we serve. I want to recognize all of our talented staff and thank them for their hard work over the years. We’ve earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service at every stage of the repair process, and this commitment to service will only grow stronger with today’s news.”
