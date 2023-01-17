 Crash Champions Acquires Gengras Collision Center in Connecticut

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Connecticut

Crash Champions announced that they have acquired Gengras Collision Center in East Hartford, Conn.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that they have acquired Gengras Collision Center in East Hartford, Conn., marking their second location in the state following the acquisition of Andrade Motor Car on Dec. 9. Crash Champions now operates collision repair centers in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

Related Articles

“This is another proud step in our growth across the Northeast and state of Connecticut,” said Matt Ebert,
founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Gengras Collision Center is a top-tier collision repair team with a
reputation for high-quality service to the East Hartford community, and we’re thrilled to welcome them
to Crash Champions.”

Gengras Collision Center features more than 13,000 square feet of production space, maintains Gold
Class status through I-CAR and is also a Volvo-certified repair center.

“We’re proud to partner with an industry leader like Crash Champions,” said Chip and Jonathan Gengras,
co-owners of Gengras Collision. “Gengras Collision has carefully built a reputation for high-quality collision
repair service, and joining the Crash Champions team is a natural next step for our business. Crash
Champions is a dynamic and innovative founder-led collision repair team that aligns with our culture
seamlessly. We look forward to the long-term value that this new chapter will bring to our customers,
team members and business partners.”

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process and opportunities available.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Bremerton Collision Repair in Bremerton, Wash.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

1Collision has announced the addition of Bremerton Collision Repair in Bremerton, Wash.

Ty Sunkel and his wife, Sarah, opened the facility about four years ago. Their daughter, Taylor, works in the front office and their son, Cole, is a technician. 

“We're a family-owned shop and care about customers,” said Ty. “We treat people like we want to be treated.” 

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of CARSTAR Highland Denver North and Highland Denver South Franchise in Denver, Colo.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Announces New Licensee in Ohio

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of its first licensee in Ohio, Calibration Connection, operated by DCR Systems.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands to Connecticut

Crash Champions has expanded to its 36th state, acquiring Andrade Motorcar, a high-quality collision repair center located in West Haven, Conn. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions announced it has expanded its Maryland footprint through the strategic acquisition of three collision repair facilities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 9.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Romans Group Releases White Paper on Collision Industry

The Romans Group’s annual research covers the collision industry’s recovery years of 2021 and 2022 and the MSO market.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Dec. 19.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Dec. 12.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers