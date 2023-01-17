Crash Champions Acquires Gengras Collision Center in Connecticut

Crash Champions announced that they have acquired Gengras Collision Center in East Hartford, Conn., marking their second location in the state following the acquisition of Andrade Motor Car on Dec. 9. Crash Champions now operates collision repair centers in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

“This is another proud step in our growth across the Northeast and state of Connecticut,” said Matt Ebert,

founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Gengras Collision Center is a top-tier collision repair team with a

reputation for high-quality service to the East Hartford community, and we’re thrilled to welcome them

to Crash Champions.”

Gengras Collision Center features more than 13,000 square feet of production space, maintains Gold

Class status through I-CAR and is also a Volvo-certified repair center.

“We’re proud to partner with an industry leader like Crash Champions,” said Chip and Jonathan Gengras,

co-owners of Gengras Collision. “Gengras Collision has carefully built a reputation for high-quality collision

repair service, and joining the Crash Champions team is a natural next step for our business. Crash

Champions is a dynamic and innovative founder-led collision repair team that aligns with our culture

seamlessly. We look forward to the long-term value that this new chapter will bring to our customers,

team members and business partners.”

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process and opportunities available.