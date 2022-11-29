 Crash Champions Acquires Historic George V. Arth & Son in Oakland
Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Historic George V. Arth & Son

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced that they have acquired George V. Arth & Son in Oakland, Ca. One of the oldest automotive repair centers in the U.S., Arth & Son’s I-CAR Gold Class repair facility is located at 110 10th Street in Oakland and has served customers and business partners for more than 140 years. 

Click Here to Read More
“This is a marquee addition to our team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “It is a remarkable achievement to remain in business for more than a century, and within moments of stepping inside the facility and meeting the team at George V. Arth & Son, you understand how they have managed to enjoy that kind of staying power. Their dedication to service excellence and high-quality vehicle repair shine through in every interaction, and I am thrilled that the Arth family has entrusted us to oversee the next chapter of this historic team’s story.”

With the historic addition to the Crash Champions premier national lineup, the organization now operates 99 locations across the state of California and more than 580 repair centers nationwide.

“When my great-grandfather bought Oakland Carriage Manufactory almost 150 years ago, I doubt he ever envisioned that the business would be passed down through four generations, or that George V. Arth & Son would one day be recognized as the oldest, continually-operated auto repair shop in the United States,” said Ron Arth, owner of George V. Arth & Son. “Our family is incredibly proud of the shop’s longevity, as the ability of any small business to navigate significant industry change against the backdrop of multiple wars, pandemics and recessions is a testament to its resilience. While this ‘end-of-an-era’ milestone is somewhat bittersweet for our family, we feel fortunate to have found the shop and our customers a good home with Crash Champions.”

Collision repairers interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.  

