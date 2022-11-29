Crash Champions Acquires Historic George V. Arth & Son in Oakland

Crash Champions announced that they have acquired George V. Arth & Son in Oakland, Ca. One of the oldest automotive repair centers in the U.S., Arth & Son’s I-CAR Gold Class repair facility is located at 110 10th Street in Oakland and has served customers and business partners for more than 140 years.

Click Here to Read More

“This is a marquee addition to our team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “It is a remarkable achievement to remain in business for more than a century, and within moments of stepping inside the facility and meeting the team at George V. Arth & Son, you understand how they have managed to enjoy that kind of staying power. Their dedication to service excellence and high-quality vehicle repair shine through in every interaction, and I am thrilled that the Arth family has entrusted us to oversee the next chapter of this historic team’s story.”

With the historic addition to the Crash Champions premier national lineup, the organization now operates 99 locations across the state of California and more than 580 repair centers nationwide.