Crash Champions Continues Aggressive Expansion in Florida

Crash Champions, LLC has announced the closing of five acquisitions across Florida, adding 12 new locations to the company’s growing footprint in the state. With these acquisitions, Crash now operates 27 Florida shops. The company first entered Florida’s key growth market earlier this year and continues to execute on its mission to be a premier collision repair brand in the Sunshine State.

“These new shops and their operators fit perfectly into our growth strategy in the state, as well as our overall corporate culture and operational ethos,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Florida represents a massive opportunity for the company. Its population is one of the largest in the country, and its residents are heavily reliant on automotive transportation, even in its busiest cities. As is the case with every market in which we operate, our approach to expansion in Florida has centered around identifying the right partners in the right locations.

“These new acquisitions are reflective of everything we look for in prospective partners, with each organization sharing our deep-rooted commitment to delivering high-quality repairs and first-class service. Further, these locations strategically extend the Crash Champions name and brand into key territories within Florida, providing us an even stronger foothold within the state. We could not be more excited to welcome these five exceptional companies – and their outstanding team members – into the Crash Family.”

Next to California, Florida is now the largest market for Crash Champions in the country.

Collision repair companies interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.