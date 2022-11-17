 Crash Champions Expands in Georgia
Crash Champions Expands in Georgia

Maaco Franchisees, Vendors Gather to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Exotic Auto Body in Southern California Joins 1Collision

Fix Auto USA Presents Recycled Ride to San Diego Military Member
Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Georgia

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced that it has acquired Harold’s Auto Body Shop in Rincon, Ga.

This acquisition continues Crash Champions’ strategic growth across Georgia, as the organization now serves customers at 12 locations across the state. Nationwide, the company operates more than 580 collision repair centers across 35 states, all providing customers with superior service and a written lifetime warranty. 

“The highly-trained and experienced technicians and repair center staff at Harold’s have developed a reputation for quality craftsmanship and service, making them ideal additions to Crash Champions’ growing presence in Georgia,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “In addition to providing an unmatched customer experience, the Harold’s team is clearly dedicated to supporting its community. We look forward to keeping those priorities at the center of everything we do.”

Harold’s Auto Body Shop operates a 21,000-square-foot facility utilizing state-of-the-art equipment. By joining the Crash Champions team, the repair center will now enjoy the ability to access the latest collision repair technology and cutting-edge innovation, while also leveraging best-in-class support.

“For over 35 years, Harold’s has served Effingham County with the highest level of consistent, quality collision repair, and I know that Crash Champions will maintain that same commitment to customer satisfaction moving forward,” said Mark Arrington, owner of Harold’s Auto Body Shop. “This is a milestone day for our shop, and I am excited for the benefits it will have for both our team members and our customers.”

Collision repairers interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more. 

