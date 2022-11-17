Crash Champions Expands in Georgia

Click Here to Read More

This acquisition continues Crash Champions’ strategic growth across Georgia, as the organization now serves customers at 12 locations across the state. Nationwide, the company operates more than 580 collision repair centers across 35 states, all providing customers with superior service and a written lifetime warranty.

“The highly-trained and experienced technicians and repair center staff at Harold’s have developed a reputation for quality craftsmanship and service, making them ideal additions to Crash Champions’ growing presence in Georgia,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “In addition to providing an unmatched customer experience, the Harold’s team is clearly dedicated to supporting its community. We look forward to keeping those priorities at the center of everything we do.”