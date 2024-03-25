Crash Champions Expands in Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Addison Collision Repair in Twin Falls, Idaho. The repair center is located at 1196 Addison Ave. and will begin operating as Crash Champions effective March 25.

“This is another proud step forward as we expand the Crash Champions brand and vision across the state of Idaho,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Addison Collision Repair has a strong legacy of delivering consistent, high-quality repair service, and we look forward to continuing that tradition as Crash Champions.”

Crash Champions now operates nine Idaho locations, complementing its nationwide network of more than 625 locations in 37 states.

“We’re grateful for the legacy that Addison Collision Repair has created in our community and believe joining the Crash Champions team is a tremendous opportunity for our employees, customers and business partners,” said Jared Povey, co-owner of Addison Collision Repair.

