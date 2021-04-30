Click Here to Read More

The deserving recipient, Jacquetta Love, was selected by the Community Service Council. She received a 2012 Jeep Liberty Sport as well as many gift cards, gas cards and free oil changes from individuals, local businesses and vendors. Enterprise Rent-A-Car made a financial donation and paid for six months of GIECO Insurance for the vehicle to help this family.

Love, a Bolingbrook resident, is a single mom of three children: Denali, 18, Dehonest, 17, and Jaliyah, 8. The two oldest boys are currently enrolled at Bolingbrook High School, and the oldest boy is working at Walmart part-time to help support his family.

Love became very sick with Vertigo and ringing in her ears seven years ago and had to leave her position as a receptionist. After many doctor’s visits, she was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease in both ears, which is incurable. Since then, she has been controlling her symptoms through medication and diet. She has been selling crafts that she makes at home to supplement her income but would like to further her education to find a better career. She has been looking for work but, without a vehicle, she has had to rely on Uber to get her to and from job interviews, which is costly and has not been the most reliable.