Crash Champions Opens 25th Ohio Location

Crash Champions announced another step in the organization’s ongoing strategic national growth plan by opening its 25th Ohio location. The collision repair center, located at 38401 Chester Road in Avon, Ohio, officially opened on March 20th.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding the Crash Champions team across Ohio,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Since first expanding to the area in 2020, Crash Champions has made it our mission to deliver high-quality collision repair service while also engaging with local communities. The opening of our Avon repair center is part of this important effort. We look forward to investing in this team and providing our services to local customers and business partners.”

Today, Crash Champions operates more than 600 collision repair centers in 36 states and the District of Columbia. All repairs performed by Crash Champions are backed by a written lifetime warranty honored at locations nationwide.

Crash Champions is one of the fastest-growing collision repair companies in the U.S. Skilled technicians and collision repair professionals interested in joining the organization are encouraged to visit collisionrepair.careers to discover openings across the company.

Collision repair operators interested in joining the Crash Champions team by selling their businesses are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process and opportunities.