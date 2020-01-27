CREF Announces Recipient of Instructor of the Year Award

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced it has selected the recipient of its “Instructor of the Year” award. The award recognizes the achievement of secondary and post-secondary collision school an instructor who has gone above and beyond their role and responsibility as an educator to become a true leader, role model and mentor to the students they teach.

The recipient of this year’s Instructor of the Year award is Brian McDonnell, a collision instructor at the Greater Southern Tier BOCES Cooper Education Center in Painted Post, N.Y.

“I really found out the caliber of teacher Brian is when I was his mentor,” said Tammy Divens, a registered nurse and New Visions Medical Teacher at the GST BOCES Cooper Education Center. “Brian works tirelessly to provide the most up to date skills and education for his students.”

The collision instructors working at career and technical schools and colleges across the U.S. have one of the most important and challenging jobs: to teach and guide young men and women towards becoming a successful asset to the collision industry and to have a thriving and fulfilling career.

“The Instructor of the Year Award recognizes an instructor who has gone above and beyond his/her roles and responsibilities as an educator to become a true leader, role model and mentor of the students they teach,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations and administration for the Foundation.

McDonnell received a trip to SEMA 2019 and was honored at CREF’s evening reception on Nov. 5.