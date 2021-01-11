CREF Welcomed Six New Board of Trustees Members in 2020

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Trustees in 2020. Through the guidance, support and direction of the Board of Trustees, CREF can continue its support of high school and college collision programs, students, and instructors across the country and address the industry’s need for properly trained, entry-level staff.

The six Board of Trustees members who joined in 2020 include:

Tom Brown, 3M

Paul Folino, LKQ Corporation

Brenda Hogen, PartsTrader

Ken Hudson, Farmers Insurance

Scott Kohl, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Sandee Lindorfer, Allstate Insurance Company

“We welcome these six new industry members to the CREF Board and thank them for volunteering in this role,” said PPG Automotive Refinish’s Tom Wolf, chair of the CREF Board Trustees. “As the industry’s workforce continues to age and companies are in dire need of entry-level staff, CREF’s role as a leader in attracting students to local tech programs, supporting them while in school and connecting them to employers is crucial. The CREF Board will help guide the organization to fulfill its mission and serve the industry that has been so supportive over the years.”

Companies looking to partner with CREF in supporting local high school and college collision programs can email [email protected].

