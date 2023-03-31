 DeVilbiss Promotes Jacob Fortmeyer to Strategic Business Unit Director

Fortmeyer has spent the last four years as Carlisle Fluid Technologies' product manager for the Fast-Set, Mix Meter Flow and BGK product lines.

Carlisle Fluid Technologies has announced the promotion of Jacob Fortmeyer to strategic business unit director for DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing Group.

Fortmeyer joined Carlisle in 2018 through the Carlisle Management Development Program. He has spent the last four years as Carlisle Fluid Technologies’ product manager for the Fast-Set, Mix Meter Flow and BGK product lines. His leadership and experience will help refocus the DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing business.

“Jacob’s experience will help bring vision and product innovation to our valued channel partners and customers,” said Andres Lacassie, vice president of sales and marketing for Carlisle Fluid Technologies. “Jacob will focus our resources and grow the DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing business.”

For more information on DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing, visit autorefinishdevilbiss.com.

