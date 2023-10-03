Driven Brands Evolution Conference Capped Off with Awards Gala

Driven Brands capped off its Evolution 2023 Conference on Friday, Sept. 29 with a glitzy awards gala where guests donned their formal attire and celebrated the collective achievements during the conference.

The conference hosted Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise partners for the first-time ever, creating a U.S. collision repair joint conference that also hosted Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders from across the U.S.

The award winners included:

Abra Rookie of the Year : Jeremy and Matt Buller, owners of Abra Bismarck, Abra Mandan and Abra Minot in North Dakota

: Jeremy and Matt Buller, owners of Abra Bismarck, Abra Mandan and Abra Minot in North Dakota CARSTAR Rookie of the Year : Carlos Guzman, owner of CARSTAR Superior Collision in San Antonio, Texas

: Carlos Guzman, owner of CARSTAR Superior Collision in San Antonio, Texas Fix Auto USA Rookie of the Year : John Banh, owners of Fix Auto Rancho Cucamonga, Fix Auto Fontana, Fix Auto Garden Grove and Fix Auto Huntington Beach in Southern California

: John Banh, owners of Fix Auto Rancho Cucamonga, Fix Auto Fontana, Fix Auto Garden Grove and Fix Auto Huntington Beach in Southern California NPS Award: Richard Fish, owner of Fix Auto San Clemente in California

Richard Fish, owner of Fix Auto San Clemente in California Length of Rental Award : Mike Chilton, CARSTAR Chilton’s San Bruno in Northern California

: Mike Chilton, CARSTAR Chilton’s San Bruno in Northern California CARSTAR Community Champion : Rose and Pickering Group in Wichita, Kan.

: Rose and Pickering Group in Wichita, Kan. Abra Community Champion : Kedrick and Louann Johnson, KLST Inc., MSO owners of Abra Cloquet, Abra Duluth, Abra Elk River, Abra Princeton and Abra St. Cloud in Minnesota

: Kedrick and Louann Johnson, KLST Inc., MSO owners of Abra Cloquet, Abra Duluth, Abra Elk River, Abra Princeton and Abra St. Cloud in Minnesota Fix Auto USA Community Champion : Dan Stander, Fix Auto Highlands Ranch in Colorado

: Dan Stander, Fix Auto Highlands Ranch in Colorado Top Gun Award: Mike Brown, Doug Sharp and Chet Lockwood, MSO owners of Abra Brookings in South Dakota

Mike Brown, Doug Sharp and Chet Lockwood, MSO owners of Abra Brookings in South Dakota Arrow Award: Jesse Hord, owner of Fix Auto Orangeville, Fix Auto Roseville and Fix Auto Sacramento in California

Jesse Hord, owner of Fix Auto Orangeville, Fix Auto Roseville and Fix Auto Sacramento in California Ironman Award : CARSTAR Fred Beans Group, CARSTAR MSO with locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

: CARSTAR Fred Beans Group, CARSTAR MSO with locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Fix Auto USA Franchisee of the Year: Vatche Derdian, owner of Fix Auto Pasadena, Fix Auto Santa Ana, Fix Auto Montrose and Fix Auto Express – Anaheim North

Vatche Derdian, owner of Fix Auto Pasadena, Fix Auto Santa Ana, Fix Auto Montrose and Fix Auto Express – Anaheim North Abra Franchisee of the Year : Geri and Jerry Kottschade, owner of Jerry’s Abra in Mankato, Minn.

: Geri and Jerry Kottschade, owner of Jerry’s Abra in Mankato, Minn. CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year: CARSTAR Rowcroft Group, Owners of CARSTAR Collision of Amherst, POW Collision CARSTAR and CARSTAR Eastern Hills

