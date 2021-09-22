Connect with us

Dynabrade Acquires Strategic Supplier Manth Manufacturing

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Dynabrade, Inc. recently completed the acquisition of one of its strategic suppliers, Manth Mfg. Inc., located in Tonawanda, N.Y. Manth Mfg. will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dynabrade.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Dynabrade to expand the scope of our vertical integration strategy,” said Michael Buffamonti, president of Dynabrade. “Manth has been a legacy business partner of ours for over 45 years, and we are excited to enhance our operational and financial flexibility that will allow us to continue to grow as a company. This acquisition will strategically position us to build out the manufacturing team and further scale our production.”

Manth Manufacturing started as a Tool and Die shop in 1962 and has evolved into a high-tech production machine shop with over 40 CNC turning, milling and grinding machines, providing high precision-machined components and value-added services.

For more information on Dynabrade, visit dynabrade.com.

