Dynabrade Announces Retirement of President & CEO Hardy Hamann

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Dynabrade, Inc. has announced the retirement of President and CEO Hardy Hamann. His retirement will be effective March 31, 2021.

Hardy Hamann

“Over the last four decades, I have been able to live The American Dream,” said Hamann. “I was privileged to work for some great companies that allowed me to live in various parts of the USA and make business friends around the world. I feel grateful for the opportunity to finish my career at Dynabrade.”

Hamann served as the 98th president of the Industrial Supply Manufacturers Association (now part of ISA) representing 550 North American Manufacturers in 2002-2003.

The next president of Dynabrade will be announced at a later date.

For over 50 years, Dynabrade has earned a reputation and position of continued leadership in the innovative design and manufacturing of unique portable abrasive power tools for grinding, deburring, filing and sanding. The company supplies high-quality power tools to customers through a worldwide network of professional distributors.

For more information on Dynabrade, visit dynabrade.com.

In this article:
