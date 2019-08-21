Body Shop Business
Products/ECS Automotive
ago

ECS Introduces Magic Guard Wheel Protectant

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

VIDEO: How ADAS Systems Work, Presented by Launch Tech

New Study Finds American Millennials are Worst Offenders of Phone Use Behind the Wheel

CARSTAR to Exhibit at 2019 SEMA Show

AirPro Welcomes Canadian Distribution Partner

ECS Introduces Magic Guard Wheel Protectant

Survey: Growing Percentage of Shops Billing and Being Paid for "R+R+I"

Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires 16-Store MSO in New York

Submissions Open for Profiles of Body Shop Success

Mitchell Partners with Drew Technologies for OEM Scanning and Remote Diagnostic Support

Women's Industry Network Offers Discounted Membership Special

ECS Automotive Concepts, the inventor of RPM-Rust Prevention Magic, has introduced Magic Guard, a 3-in-1 product that protects wheels, prevents rust and repels rain. Through its patented formula, Magic Guard creates a barrier on any wheel type that makes the cleaning of brake dust and road grime a snap. It prevents rust and corrosion on bare and plated metals with a simple wipe-on/wipe-off application. It also provides a hydrophobic shield for water beading and enhanced windshield visibility. ECS is so confident you’ll love it that they are offering a money-back guarantee. Give it a try at www.MagicGuard.com and use code “MAGIC10” for 10% off your first order.

Show Full Article