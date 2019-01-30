Enterprise Holdings Foundation Contributes $75,000 to Collision Repair Education Foundation

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that it has received a donation of $75,000 from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation to support collision education. The donation benefits the entire industry by enhancing CREF’s ability to offer grants and scholarships to career and technical schools and colleges and the students attending these schools. The Enterprise Holdings Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the company that operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent and regional subsidiaries and franchises.

“These students are vital to the future of the collision repair and automotive insurance industries, as well as our own business and vehicle service centers, and through our support of the Collision Repair Education Foundation, we can help students pursue their careers in the industry,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of Insurance Replacement for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. “We’re committed to helping provide opportunities for the next generation of vehicle repair technicians to receive high-quality, hands-on repair training through access to the latest vehicle models and technologies.”

Clark Plucinski, executive director of CREF, added, “Enterprise’s continued support of the Collision Repair Education Foundation provides crucial support to the industry’s efforts to help collision schools across the country. These schools graduate productive, efficient and capable staff members day one on the job within the collision industry. Enterprise’s support assists in our ability to help high school and post-secondary collision instructors provide the quality technical education their students need to succeed in the industry.”

Industry members interested in working with CREF in support of secondary and post-secondary collision repair students, instructors and their school programs should contact CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected] or (312) 231-0258.