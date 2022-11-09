 Equalizer Gives Back this Holiday Season
News

Equalizer Gives Back this Holiday Season

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Equalizer announced it has opened up their Tools for Techs program once again this holiday season to gift a tech with some extra Christmas cheer — to go along with their donation to Toys for Tots.

From now until Dec. 14, Equalizer will donate a portion of the proceeds from the products included in their Glass Removal Kit to the Toys for Tots Austin, Texas organization. In addition to Toys for Tots, Equalizer is asking repairers to cast your nominations for a deserving auto glass installer in their Tools for Techs program. The winning nomination(s) will receive a Glass Removal Kit with their choice of removal tool such as an Equalizer Ambush, BlackHawk, Viper, Raptor or Transformer — worth up to $2,359 in value.

“We feel the holiday season is the perfect time to reflect on our blessings and seek out ways to make life better for those around us,” said Shauna Davis, global sales director of Equalizer. “Our Tools for Techs/Toys for Tots program has been rewarding success since 2019.”

Submit your nomination for an honorable tech who is deserving of a special start to the new year by clicking here.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The program was founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks.

