Evercoat to Debut New Light Speed Product at SEMA Show

Evercoat will be debuting their new Light Speed product at a special unveiling at the SEMA Show Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at booth no. 33131 in the South Hall Upper Level in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Evercoat will be livestreaming the Light Speed product launch on their Facebook page, so make sure to check it out!

There will also be a drawing for 10 Light Speed wireless chargers on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m. for people who pre-registered via email blast and online form.

Other booth demos during the week will include the Auto Magic TruAdvantage System and Auto Magic Headlight Restoration. Evercoat will be holding Light Speed and Auto Magic demos throughout the week.

Visit booth no. 33131 to witness the live launch of Light Speed and much more at the SEMA Show Nov. 2-5!

For more information on Evercoat, visit evercoat.com.