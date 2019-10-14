Faulkner Collision Center, State Farm Donate Refurbished Vehicle to Veteran

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster, Pa., and State Farm teamed up to donate a refurbished vehicle to a military veteran on Oct. 10 via the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program.

“It’s an honor to give back to a veteran who has given so much for his country,” said April Lausch, collision center manager for Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster. “We want to help Matt and his family continue on their path to independence and employment. We’re proud to contribute the time and talents of our team to provide him safe, reliable transportation.”

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster and State Farm presented a 2017 blue Chevrolet Cruze to deserving U.S. Army veteran Matt, who served 15 years and did two tours in Iraq, January 2003-April 2004 and May 2009-September 2010. He served as an 88M motor transport operator.

“Oh my, I can’t believe this is happening to me,” Matt said of the donation. “I believe if you work hard, good things happen.”

After leaving the service, Matt got married and relocated, which meant he lost his job and his housing. He heard about TLC/Veterans’ Victory House through veteran connections and worked with his Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) case manager on his goals of increasing income, finding housing and saving for a car. He started off at a temp agency and then got hired full time, thus completing one of his goals of increasing income. He found permanent housing with help from his SSVF case manager.

Matt had been relying on public transportation, rideshares and friends to get to and from work, so with the presentation of this vehicle, all of his goals will be completed.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,200 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.