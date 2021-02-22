FBS Distribution Partners with Cumberland Products

FBS Distribution Inc. announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Cumberland Products Inc. Cumberland Products will now be handling all logistics, sales and distribution of FBS products within the U.S.

Click Here to Read More

The companies’ common goal is to provide quick and easy access to some of the best and innovative products for the automotive, industrial, aviation and marine industries.

Starting March 31, Cumberland Products Inc. will be handling all U.S. purchase orders for FBS Distribution. Customers are asked to direct all U.S. purchase orders for FBS products to Cumberland.

Canadian operations will remain unchanged and will be handled by FBS Distribution.

For FBS product inquiries, technical information and U.S. sales, contact Cumberland Products Inc. at (800) 223-1998 or cumberlandproductsinc.com.

For Canadian sales and additional assistance with educational information, contact FBS Distribution Inc. at (888) 984-944 or fbsdistribution.com.

