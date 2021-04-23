FinishMaster Announces Return of Hood Master Challenge

FinishMaster has announced the return of the highly anticipated Hood Master Challenge.
Last year, the Hood Master Challenge was created in the hope of accomplishing one goal: bringing the focus back to the artistry within the industry. Not only was the creative challenge a success but a positive outlet during a tough year.
Now, the wait is over – FinishMaster’s Hood Master Challenge is back. Registration officially opens April 23 at 12 p.m. EST.
The first 200 automotive painters to register will get a chance to show off their skills and square off in some fun and friendly competition. Thanks to this year’s sponsors, over $20,000 in prizes are up for grabs.
All participants will receive a free 27-inch mini hood, shipped directly to their door, to use as the canvas for their masterpiece. Guidelines include:
- Artists can use products of their choosing and are responsible for material costs
- Designs cannot contain nudity, foul language or inappropriate speech
- Artists are responsible for shipping and handling fees when returning the hood to FinishMaster
- All hoods must be received by the deadline in order to be considered
A panel of industry experts will select the winners and hand out prizes, including sponsor swag bags, spray guns and cash.
Register and reserve your spot today by clicking here.