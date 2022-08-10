 Fix Auto Beverly Hills Opens in California
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Fix Auto Beverly Hills Opens in California

on

Car Center's Four Locations in Michigan Join 1Collision

on

CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage Opens in Fairport Harbor, Ohio

on

ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House Event
Advertisement
Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 1

Without proper paint prep, achieving an excellent paint job is likely not going to happen.

Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Do you know the difference between scanning and calibration?

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

Consolidators: Fix Auto Beverly Hills Opens in California

Associations: HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2022

Uncategorized: CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision Opens Columbus, Ohio

News: DRIVE Expo 2022 — What You Have to Look Forward to

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Fix Auto Beverly Hills Opens in California

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Fix Auto USA has announced the opening of Fix Auto Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, Calif.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Ronald Marquez, owner of Fix Auto Beverly Hills, has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years, starting at age 17. Doing every role, from painter to estimator, Marquez worked his way up until he opened his own facility, Ronald’s Auto Body, in 2002.

“In the 20 years I’ve owned my business, joining Fix Auto USA was the best thing I could have done,” said Marquez. “My family and I are grateful to now be a part of a team, where we can share best practices to enhance our capabilities. We have the support we need to help our business and ensure our community continues to get the highest level of repair quality and customer service, for every make and model.”

Advertisement

Family-owned and operated, Fix Auto Beverly Hills is a 7,500 square-foot facility with I-CAR Gold status and GM, FCA, Kia, Infiniti and Alfa Romeo certifications. Fix Auto Beverly Hills is also working towards earning their Tesla certification to continue supporting the changing demands of their region.

“Fix Auto Beverly Hills may be independently owned but it’s backed by the support of our incredible Fix Auto USA network and entire Driven Brands team,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “We’re proud to welcome longstanding businesses like this into our growing collision family to better support our growing communities.”

Advertisement

Fix Auto Beverly Hills is truly a family-owned and operated business, as Marquez’s son Steven has worked alongside him over the past six years (now an estimator) and Zuly, Ronald’s wife, is the general manager. Dedicated to their community, the team looks forward to growing its operations to support its growing market.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.

Consolidators: CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.

Consolidators: Driven Brands Acquires Tennessee-Based Jack Morris Auto Glass

Consolidators: CARSTAR Conference 2022 Recognizes Top Performers

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business