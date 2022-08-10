Consolidators: Fix Auto Beverly Hills Opens in California
Fix Auto USA has announced the opening of Fix Auto Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, Calif.
Ronald Marquez, owner of Fix Auto Beverly Hills, has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years, starting at age 17. Doing every role, from painter to estimator, Marquez worked his way up until he opened his own facility, Ronald’s Auto Body, in 2002.
“In the 20 years I’ve owned my business, joining Fix Auto USA was the best thing I could have done,” said Marquez. “My family and I are grateful to now be a part of a team, where we can share best practices to enhance our capabilities. We have the support we need to help our business and ensure our community continues to get the highest level of repair quality and customer service, for every make and model.”
Family-owned and operated, Fix Auto Beverly Hills is a 7,500 square-foot facility with I-CAR Gold status and GM, FCA, Kia, Infiniti and Alfa Romeo certifications. Fix Auto Beverly Hills is also working towards earning their Tesla certification to continue supporting the changing demands of their region.
“Fix Auto Beverly Hills may be independently owned but it’s backed by the support of our incredible Fix Auto USA network and entire Driven Brands team,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “We’re proud to welcome longstanding businesses like this into our growing collision family to better support our growing communities.”
Fix Auto Beverly Hills is truly a family-owned and operated business, as Marquez’s son Steven has worked alongside him over the past six years (now an estimator) and Zuly, Ronald’s wife, is the general manager. Dedicated to their community, the team looks forward to growing its operations to support its growing market.