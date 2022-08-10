Fix Auto Beverly Hills Opens in California

Click Here to Read More

Ronald Marquez, owner of Fix Auto Beverly Hills, has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years, starting at age 17. Doing every role, from painter to estimator, Marquez worked his way up until he opened his own facility, Ronald’s Auto Body, in 2002.

“In the 20 years I’ve owned my business, joining Fix Auto USA was the best thing I could have done,” said Marquez. “My family and I are grateful to now be a part of a team, where we can share best practices to enhance our capabilities. We have the support we need to help our business and ensure our community continues to get the highest level of repair quality and customer service, for every make and model.”