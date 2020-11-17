Connect with us

Fix Auto USA Enters Oklahoma Market

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto USA announced it has entered its 13th state, Oklahoma, with the addition of Fix Auto Jenks in Tulsa. Oklahoma joins Ohio and Utah as new states to welcome the Fix Auto USA brand in 2020, following Minnesota and Idaho in 2019. Fix Auto USA also successfully operates in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

Fix Auto Jenks becomes the first founding member of the Tulsa, Okla., market and remains a multi-generational facility.

“As the inaugural franchise location in the Tulsa, Okla., market, it’s an honor to welcome Fix Auto Jenks to the Fix Auto USA family of high-performing operators,” said Paul Gange, president of Fix Auto USA. “Entering Oklahoma is continued indication that operators who are looking to improve their business’s position within the marketplace warmly invite us to their communities. Fix Auto USA is now excited to call Oklahoma home, and we look forward to building our presence in Tulsa and throughout Oklahoma.”

Added Fix Auto Jenks Franchise Partner Larry Ham, “We’ve always believed in providing accurate and safe repairs to our community, and since day one, that has pushed our business forward. Joining Fix Auto USA allows us to take this idea even further, and we’re very excited to enhance our offering to the market by leveraging their proven platform. It’s exciting to be the first in the market to align with a respected and recognized brand, like Fix Auto USA, and we’re very much looking forward to competing at the highest levels in the industry.”

