Fix Auto USA Expands to Texas

Fix Auto USA has announced the milestone opening of Fix Auto Houston located at 9350 Cypress Creek Parkway.

This location makes Fix Auto USA history as the first Fix Auto USA location in the state of Texas and the 15th state that the growing collision brand has expanded to.

Fix Auto Houston is owned by Kevin Taylor, a second-generation collision shop owner who joins the Fix Auto USA family with 18 years of experience as an owner-operator. He has a rich background in the industry and a proven track record of success, previously overseeing a team of nearly 30 employees and driving results to become one of the largest franchisees in the U.S.

Although Taylor grew up supporting his family’s collision repair shop, becoming a true contender in the automotive industry wasn’t always in his plan. When he began his career, he took the white-collar route, having always imagined himself costumed with a suit and briefcase, ready to tackle the world of capital finance. To hone his business acumen, Taylor began assisting his father with his collision repair facility. What began as borrowed time ignited a passion in Taylor and in just two short years, he displayed exponential growth, doubling the sales of the 20-year-old established business. It became clear that Taylor was exactly where he needed to be. At his second location, he achieved similar success, growing sales from $800,000 to just shy of $6 million.

For a progressive and leading shop owner like Taylor, growth is not only defined by number of sales and repairs completed — it’s also defined by personal and professional growth. It means pursuing relevant training, seeking best-in-class partners and ultimately being the collision repair expert that the community needs.

“A key component of longevity in this industry is the ability to stay up to date with its changes and technologies,” said Taylor. “We aim to service customer’s vehicles today, tomorrow and into the future.”

Taylor’s decorated career has seen him earn dozens of awards and check off milestone after milestone, one of which was the Maaco Cup, an award presented to the top franchisee in North America. Taylor’s industry tenure has also seen him hold various positions on multiple industry councils. To add to this winning collection, Fix Auto Houston holds I-CAR Gold status and also ASE certification. Taylor himself holds the I-CAR Platinum designation.

“With his gift for the business, tireless innovation and expert leadership, Kevin Taylor is a true exemplifier of what it means to make an impact and buck the system,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. collision for Fix Auto USA. “I am proud to be a part of this historic growth alongside him and look forward to watching as he continues to move the needle.”

