 CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions Hosts Grand Opening Event

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions Hosts Grand Opening Event

CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions recently hosted a grand opening event to welcome those in the Brooklyn, N.Y., area to their facility.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions recently hosted a grand opening event to welcome those in the Brooklyn, N.Y., area to their facility to meet the team, mingle with one another and hear from elected officials and representatives. The new facility measures 20,000 square feet and is one of the largest in the area. 

Related Articles

The event was held on Saturday, June 24 and was hosted at the CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions facility located at 10019 Glenwood Road. During the event, attendees were treated to complimentary beverages and appetizers in the elegantly decorated facility.

The official ceremony kicked off at 6 p.m. when Dwayne Simon, owner of CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions, shared his vision for this location with attendees.

“As one of the largest minority-owned body shops in the Brooklyn area, the CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions team and I are looking forward to making an impact in our community while delivering exceptional collision repair,” said Simon. “I am so thankful to have the support of CARSTAR as we embark on this new journey together.”

Additional special guests and speakers included Jumaane Williams, New York City’s public advocate, Hassan Bakiridden, senior community board leader, Ana Walker, senior director of operations for the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce, and others.

“I am incredibly proud to welcome such a motivated owner like Dwayne to our network,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision for CARSTAR. “Enthusiasm is a key component of achieving success in this industry, and I look forward to watching Dwayne and his team use this to their advantage.”

After the opening remarks, the official ribbon cutting took place at 7 p.m., followed by a tour of the facility and closing remarks from Tamara Jones, general manager of CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions.

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Victory Automotive Group Acquires Two Ohio Dealerships

The acquisition includes 12,480 square feet of office/showroom space between the two dealerships as well as a collision center and body shop, detail shop and quick lube shop.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Blair Sharpe, director of the North Central Region for the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of both the C&C Toyota and C&C Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships owned by Jim Cobb to Michigan-based Victory Automotive Group.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Cypress, Texas

The new location is operated by Jack Pilavian, who has spent more than 26 years in the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to Children’s Home

Crash Champions recently took part in a NABC Recycled Rides giveaway in Nashville benefiting the Palmer Home for Children.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Hayden Named Best Body Shop in Idaho

CARSTAR Hayden has been named the Best Auto Body Shop in the Panhandle region at the 2023 Idaho’s Best Awards.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive

The acquisition will expand DealerShop’s national footprint and product offering.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Creating a Diverse Workforce at Your Auto Body Shop

As the owner of two CARSTAR locations dealing with the challenge of finding employees, I started looking at our community and where I could attract new talent and train them to become great technicians.

By Jason Wong