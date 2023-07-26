CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions Hosts Grand Opening Event

CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions recently hosted a grand opening event to welcome those in the Brooklyn, N.Y., area to their facility to meet the team, mingle with one another and hear from elected officials and representatives. The new facility measures 20,000 square feet and is one of the largest in the area.

The event was held on Saturday, June 24 and was hosted at the CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions facility located at 10019 Glenwood Road. During the event, attendees were treated to complimentary beverages and appetizers in the elegantly decorated facility.

The official ceremony kicked off at 6 p.m. when Dwayne Simon, owner of CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions, shared his vision for this location with attendees.

“As one of the largest minority-owned body shops in the Brooklyn area, the CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions team and I are looking forward to making an impact in our community while delivering exceptional collision repair,” said Simon. “I am so thankful to have the support of CARSTAR as we embark on this new journey together.”

Additional special guests and speakers included Jumaane Williams, New York City’s public advocate, Hassan Bakiridden, senior community board leader, Ana Walker, senior director of operations for the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce, and others.

“I am incredibly proud to welcome such a motivated owner like Dwayne to our network,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision for CARSTAR. “Enthusiasm is a key component of achieving success in this industry, and I look forward to watching Dwayne and his team use this to their advantage.”

After the opening remarks, the official ribbon cutting took place at 7 p.m., followed by a tour of the facility and closing remarks from Tamara Jones, general manager of CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions.

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.