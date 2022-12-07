FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass and Brake Assets

FMSI Automotive Hardware has announced its acquisition of the Brass & Brake assets of Plews & Edelmann. The purchase will complement FMSI’s existing business.

FMSI Automotive Hardware has been a leading manufacturer of brake, fuel, transmission, AC and Coolant repair lines and fittings for over 30 years. With the addition of Edelmann Fittings and Brake Lines, FMSI will be the industry leader in high-quality, problem-solving automotive fittings and fluid carrying lines. Customers throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand will be able to take advantage of two great offerings merged into one source.

“The addition of Edelmann Brass & Brake, combined with FMSI established programs, continues our commitment to serve all channels of distribution with a comprehensive range of the highest quality products and problem-solving offerings to the automotive aftermarket,” said David Greenwood, founder and president of Plews & Edelmann.