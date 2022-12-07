 FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass and Brake Assets
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass and Brake Assets

on

Last Chance for Collision Repairers to Grade Insurers

on

VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive

on

N.H. Body Shop Owner Bests State Farm in High Court
Advertisement

Body Bangin': Dropping DRPs

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

News: Last Chance for Collision Repairers to Grade Insurers

AirPro Diagnostics: Tips for Running a Family Collision Business

News: FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass and Brake Assets

Consolidators: VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass and Brake Assets

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

FMSI Automotive Hardware has announced its acquisition of the Brass & Brake assets of Plews & Edelmann. The purchase will complement FMSI’s existing business.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

FMSI Automotive Hardware has been a leading manufacturer of brake, fuel, transmission, AC and Coolant repair lines and fittings for over 30 years. With the addition of Edelmann Fittings and Brake Lines, FMSI will be the industry leader in high-quality, problem-solving automotive fittings and fluid carrying lines. Customers throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand will be able to take advantage of two great offerings merged into one source.

“The addition of Edelmann Brass & Brake, combined with FMSI established programs, continues our commitment to serve all channels of distribution with a comprehensive range of the highest quality products and problem-solving offerings to the automotive aftermarket,” said David Greenwood, founder and president of Plews & Edelmann.

Advertisement

Added Plews & Edelmann CEO Dan Billie, “The sale of the fittings business is a direct result of Plews’ focus on providing the total solution to the power steering category. Along with the recent sale of our non-application parts business to Highline Warren, this completes a three-year effort to diversify away from non-application parts categories.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November

Consolidators: Classic Collision Adds Third Location in Minnesota

Consolidators: Car ADAS Announces 18th Location

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business