Gerber Collision & Glass Expands in Kentucky

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the opening of two collision repair centers in Louisville, Ky. The locations previously operated as Bill Etscorn & Sons Auto & Collision Centers, founded in 1984.

Louisville is located on the Ohio River, along the Indiana border, and is the largest city in Kentucky with a population of approximately 600,000 people within the city limits and a metropolitan area of 1.3 million.

“We look forward to maintaining the high-quality service customers have come to expect at these locations and introducing our brand to this area,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “As we continue to expand our presence in this region, we better position ourselves to serve our customers and insurance partners.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at (204) 594-1776 or [email protected].