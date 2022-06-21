GFS Partners with Lincoln Tech for Collision Repair Technician Training

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced it is collaborating with Lincoln Tech to train the next wave of collision repair technicians, demonstrating its dedication to helping expand the automotive refinish workforce.

Through a new partnership, GFS is working with Lincoln Tech to help produce qualified, entry-level collision repair technicians and connect them with an array of career opportunities. Lincoln Tech students across the country are learning the ins and outs of collision repair in GFS paint booths, preparing for an auto body career via hands-on programs taught by ASE-certified instructors.

Lincoln Tech also offers a custom design and fabrication program through their Kindig Academy, an advanced, six-week training program at the Denver campus for those with industry experience looking to take their skills to the next level. GFS is a longtime partner with Dave Kindig and Kindig-It Design, the famed custom vehicle builder with a sprawling shop outside Salt Lake City that includes GFS equipment.