Global Finishing Solutions Adds Platinum Equipment to Distribution Team

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that Platinum Equipment has joined their automotive and truck refinish distribution team, bolstering their ability to provide extraordinary service to body shops in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and western Wisconsin.

Founded in 2020, Platinum Equipment will supply and service a variety of automotive repair equipment, including paint booths and frame racks. Platinum Equipment is a full-service distributor located in Minneapolis and headed by Jeff Syvrud, previously with Chassis Liner Supply. Syvrud brings decades of experience and a wealth of industry knowledge to Platinum Equipment.

GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to customers through the finest distribution network in the industry. They are confident that customers in the upper Midwest will benefit greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products.

To talk with a GFS sales representative or be put in touch with a GFS distributor in your area, call (877) 658-7900 or email [email protected].

Connect