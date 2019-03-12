GM Approves AirPro Diagnostics System for Repair Network

AirPro Diagnostics announced that GM, after testing the AirPro scan tool utilizing GM GDS 2 software at its Global Technical Center in Warren, Mich., has certified that the AirPro system meets their requirements for their network of collision repairers.

AirPro Diagnostics specializes in remote OEM diagnostic scanning, programming, safety system and ADAS calibrations servicing all makes and models (except Tesla) including 2019 model years. AirPro Diagnostics states that body shops already utilizing the AirPro solution can check that box in the GM Collision Repair Network certification criteria.

“This recognition by GM engineers is a significant milestone for us in our quest to deliver a comprehensive scan, diagnostic and calibration solution to the entire collision repair community,” said Chuck Olsen, executive director of operations at AirPro Diagnostics. “Our tool is connected directly to the vehicle with the OEM software resident to properly and safely service vehicles. We are confident that our system will continue to pass testing with engineers at all OEMs.”

For more information, visit www.airprodiagnostics.com or email [email protected].