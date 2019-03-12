Body Shop Business
News/airpro diagnostics
ago

GM Approves AirPro Diagnostics System for Repair Network

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CARSTAR Hosts Regional EDGE Performance Group Meetings

Auto Exchange Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Mitchell Issues First Quarter 2019 Industry Trends Report

Dynabrade Celebrates 50th Anniversary

BASF Expands Asia Pacific Presence with New Facilities at Innovation Campus Shanghai

GEICO Wins Appeal Case Against Body Shop Over Labor Rates

Casino Owner Wynn Sued for Pressuring Massachusetts Body Shop to End Lease

Court Rules Against Body Shops in State Farm Antitrust Lawsuit

Penfund Announces $150 Million Investment in Caliber Collision Centers

SCRS Releases Video on Modern Vehicle Structural Repair

AirPro Diagnostics announced that GM, after testing the AirPro scan tool utilizing GM GDS 2 software at its Global Technical Center in Warren, Mich., has certified that the AirPro system meets their requirements for their network of collision repairers.

AirPro Diagnostics specializes in remote OEM diagnostic scanning, programming, safety system and ADAS calibrations servicing all makes and models (except Tesla) including 2019 model years. AirPro Diagnostics states that body shops already utilizing the AirPro solution can check that box in the GM Collision Repair Network certification criteria.

“This recognition by GM engineers is a significant milestone for us in our quest to deliver a comprehensive scan, diagnostic and calibration solution to the entire collision repair community,” said Chuck Olsen, executive director of operations at AirPro Diagnostics. “Our tool is connected directly to the vehicle with the OEM software resident to properly and safely service vehicles. We are confident that our system will continue to pass testing with engineers at all OEMs.”

For more information, visit www.airprodiagnostics.com or email [email protected].

Show Full Article