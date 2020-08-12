Connect with us

Golfers from Over 30 States and Canada Participate in CREF Virtual Fundraiser

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) wasn’t able to hold its annual golf fundraiser due to the canceled in-person national industry meetings scheduled for Philadelphia this summer, but they got creative in still allowing supporters to “hit the links” to support a great cause through their first virtual golf fundraiser held on July 25. Registrants from over 30 states and Canada participated by golfing 18 holes from the comfort of their couches through the TopGolf online/app game. The $25 registration fee each participant paid will help support high school and college collision programs this upcoming school year.

Lee Sullivan from Georgia had the winning score of 53 and won the grand prize of a GoldenTee home arcade unit, sponsored by Enterprise.

“Being in unique times means coming up with unique ideas to help get the industry involved with raising support for the future professionals of the industry,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for CREF. “On behalf of the staff, board and collision instructors across the country, thank you to all the virtual golfers. As we are quickly approaching the start of the new school year, instructors are in need of support now more than ever and every donation helps.”

CREF is working on additional virtual fundraiser ideas for the fall/winter. Any companies that would like to get involved with supporting high school and college collision programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected].

In this article:,
