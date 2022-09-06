 Grupo Antolin, trinamiX Bring Face Authentication to Vehicles
Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

News

Grupo Antolin, trinamiX Bring Face Authentication to Vehicles

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Grupo Antolin, a global supplier of technological solutions for car interiors, and trinamiX GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE and a leader in biometric solutions, have joined forces to break new ground for the automotive industry and develop solutions for more secure and convenient vehicle access by integrating trinamiX Face Authentication into Grupo Antolin’s new product portfolio.

trinamiX Face Authentication is certified to meet the highest biometric security levels.

Antolin will take advantage of its experience and knowledge in smart surfaces for vehicle interior to also offer advanced exterior Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems. Building upon their expertise in stronger biometric protection, trinamiX will thereby extend their activities beyond smartphone applications.

The collaboration between the Spanish full-service supplier and the German pioneer of new biometric technologies leverages the expertise and potential of both parties. Their common goal is to present OEMs in the automotive sector with next-generation solutions to enhance future driving experiences.

“Grupo Antolin and trinamiX share a common goal: providing consumers around the world with higher comfort and security,” said Wilfried Hermes, director of business development at trinamiX. “We are happy to be collaborating with an experienced partner that can contribute with extensive knowledge and a strong network on this exciting path.”

trinamiX Face Authentication, which is certified to meet the highest biometric security levels, operates on unique, patent-protected algorithms, which verify a person’s liveness based on skin detection. The novel combination of software and hardware has the potential to authenticate drivers based on their biometrics as soon as they get close to their car. While allowing for a stronger data protection and premium performance on the consumer side, the solution comes with low hardware requirements for a seamless and easy integration.

“By incorporating biometric solutions into our components, we can offer our clients added value systems that combine lighting, electronics and smart surfaces with face authentication,” said Marta Cuevas, director of the Grupo Antolin Lighting & HMI Business Unit. “trinamiX Face Authentication has proven to reliably keep up its high performance even under particularly challenging conditions. This trusted performance is what makes the solution the perfect addition to our growing, innovative portfolio.”

As part of its strategy to consolidate its position as a global supplier of technological and innovative solutions, Grupo Antolin strives to integrate new technologies in the vehicle, from HMI functions to functional lighting, and smart surfaces with the highest perceived quality. The company focuses on helping carmakers to develop a more advanced, technological and sustainable automotive interior that offers passengers a unique onboard experience.

For more information on trinamiX, visit trinamixsensing.com. For more information on Grupo Antolin, visit grupoantolin.com.

