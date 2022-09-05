Guess the Car and Win $50!

What goes better together than meat and beer? You may have been licking your chops at the last Guess the Car that showed a can of beer and a succulent ham. The answer, of course, was brew + ham, or (Cadillac) Brougham. Logan Wigley, estimator at Collins Collision Repair of Edmond, Okla., really knows his swine and suds and gobbled up a cool $50 with the right guess.