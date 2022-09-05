 Guess the Car and Win $50!
Guess the Car and Win $50!

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman

Grupo Antolin, trinamiX Bring Face Authentication to Vehicles

AkzoNobel Appoints Gregoire Poux-Guillaume Member of Board of Management
Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

Guess the Car and Win $50!

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

What goes better together than meat and beer? You may have been licking your chops at the last Guess the Car that showed a can of beer and a succulent ham. The answer, of course, was brew + ham, or (Cadillac) Brougham. Logan Wigley, estimator at Collins Collision Repair of Edmond, Okla., really knows his swine and suds and gobbled up a cool $50 with the right guess.

Now, it’s your chance to win $50! What MODEL of vehicle does the above picture represent? To submit your guess, click here. Good luck!

