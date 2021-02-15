Connect with us

Hunter Engineering Teams with Xtime to Boost Dealer Profits, Customer Service

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Hunter Engineering has announced a new inspection integration with Xtime’s Engage and Inspect products.  Through this relationship, Hunter inspection readings are instantly delivered to the Xtime Intelligent Diagnostic platform, resulting in a better customer experience and increased tire and alignment profitability. 

As alignment is one of the most profitable services a shop can offer, and tire tread is criticial to motorist safety, the Hunter and Xtime integration gives dealerships the opportunity to maximize service profits while boosting the service drive experience for customers through transparency and convenience. 

Hunter’s unmanned inspection equipment automatically captures alignment and tire tread results in seconds when the customer pulls their vehicle into the service drive.  Service advisors can promptly greet customers and present results on a tablet with Xtime Engage, allowing customers the opportunity to ask for needed tire and alignment services to be added to their repair order.

The Hunter alignment and tire tread inspection results are also automatically integrated with Xtime Inspect for technician efficiency by automatically populating the tire tread depth measurements in the inspection form. Customers can even approve alignment and tire service recommendations directly from their personal device such mobile phone.

For more information about Intelligent Diagnostics, click here.

