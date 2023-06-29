 Hunter Partners with Lincoln Tech on New Denver Training Center

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Hunter Partners with Lincoln Tech on New Denver Training Center

New collaboration offers training for local techs and student career opportunities, including ADAS.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Hunter Engineering announced that Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus will be the latest site to house a Hunter Training Center. Local students and repair shop technicians will be offered the opportunity to train directly on Hunter equipment through a wide range of available Hunter courses.

Related Articles

The new training center, Hunter’s 47th across the nation, will open Aug. 1.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education, offering recent high school graduates and working adults programs in automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. 

“This is such an exciting opportunity not only for our students, but for many of our employer partners in the Denver metro area,” said Scott Shaw, CEO of Lincoln Tech. “It’s also an honor to partner with a company whose roots lie in service to our nation’s veterans. There is a common passion there, a commitment, that we feel truly binds our two organizations.” 

Hunter’s vast training network provides hands-on and classroom instruction led by certified trainers both on-site and at regional training centers. One particular piece of Hunter equipment will be unique to Lincoln Tech: the campus will be the first school-based training center in the country to house Hunter’s 35,000-pound, four-post heavy-duty lift.

Also on-site will be Hunter’s ADASLink diagnostic scan tool and DAS 3000 for hands-on education on ADAS calibrations. Hunter’s two-day ADAS course, “Introduction to Advanced Driver Assist Systems”, has proven popular as the industry gears up for increasing ADAS work.

The course covers proper procedures for calibrating forward-facing ADAS systems such as lane departure warning systems and adaptive cruise control systems, as well as procedures for blind spot monitor, surround view and rearview camera systems, among others.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with Lincoln Tech to bring education and state-of-the-art equipment to technicians for this ever-changing industry,” said Tom Settle, director of training for Hunter.

Graduates from all Hunter Training Centers will be Hunter-certified and eligible to pursue career opportunities where Hunter-specific skills are needed, including thousands of private shops, franchised service centers and fleet service facilities nationwide. 

For more information, click here.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

New Survey Shows U.S. Consumer Interest in EVs at All-Time High

The EY Mobility Consumer Index indicates about half (48%) of U.S. car buyers intend to purchase an EV in the next 24 months.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The latest EY Mobility Consumer Index (MCI) — a global EY survey of more than 15,000 consumers from 20 countries — reveals that U.S. consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is at an all-time high, with about half (48%) of U.S. car buyers intending to purchase an EV in the next 24 months. This represents a 19% increase since the 2022 MCI findings, showing the highest growth in EV intent and sentiment, globally. In EV readiness overall, the U.S. jumped five spots, reaching no. 7, falling behind China, Norway and Sweden in the top three spots.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive

The acquisition will expand DealerShop’s national footprint and product offering.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Announces Leadership Changes

ASE President and CEO Tim Zilke and Senior Vice President of Communications Trish Serratore have announced their plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
I-CAR to Offer SEMA Classes Focused on New Technology

I-CAR will participate in the SEMA Show once again, delivering courses on MIG welding, color theory, EVs and ADAS.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
1Collision Tours I-CAR Technical Center in Chicago

1Collision and I-CAR recently partnered for an education-focused event at I-CAR’s Chicago Technical Center to bring focus to ADAS-equipped vehicles and electric vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Audi Front Camera Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the front camera on an Audi Q3 after the windshield was replaced.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NTSB Chair Comments on FCW Requirement on New Heavy Vehicles

A notice of proposed rulemaking would require that many new heavy vehicles above 10,000 pounds have forward collision avoidance systems.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Messe Frankfurt Energy4Mobility Series Examines Hydrogen Fuel

Experts at the talk agreed that hydrogen is needed for emission-free mobility.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
J.D. Power Says New Vehicle Problems at a Record High

Problems in the ADAS category have increased 1.8 problems per 100 vehicles year over year, with lane departure warning/lane keeping assistance being the most problematic.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers