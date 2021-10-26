Connect with us

Hunter Engineering to Preview New HunterNet 2 at SEMA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

HunterNet 2, Hunter’s free customer portal for undercar equipment, is now enhanced with an enterprise rollup of all stores in the network, and Hunter will preview this new capability in booth no. 43017 in South Hall Lower at SEMA Nov. 2-5. 

Now, multi-store service operators can access performance data from across the entire organization for all their Hunter-connected equipment, in one convenient place, at any time, from anywhere. For example, using their phones or desktops, managers may rank stores by alignment activity or number of tires changed and rapidly determine which stores have outdated equipment. 

Hunter-connected equipment includes alignment and tire inspection systems, alignment systems, tire changers, wheel balancers and brake lathes. Sending data from this equipment to HunterNet 2 allows an organization to easily visualize opportunities from inspections vs. actual services performed, such as alignments, tire changes and balances. 

The entire dashboard is sortable, filterable, searchable and exportable, as befits an enterprise solution.

HunterNet 2 also keeps shops and organizations informed on ROI for Hunter-connected equipment, as well as the age and status of all their installed Hunter equipment, regardless of connectivity.

“HunterNet 2 gives shops actionable data to steer their undercar service business,” said Alan Hagerty, product manager for Hunter. “Undercar service remains a vital and growing part of the automotive industry for all vehicles, gas or electric. Alignment and brakes are the two most profitable services that a shop can offer. Plus, at $36 billion, tire service accounts for the largest share of all automotive aftermarket services and is estimated to further increase in the next decade as electric vehicles wear out tires faster.” 

For more information on HunterNet 2, click here.

on

