Hunter Engineering to Preview New HunterNet 2 at SEMA

HunterNet 2, Hunter’s free customer portal for undercar equipment, is now enhanced with an enterprise rollup of all stores in the network, and Hunter will preview this new capability in booth no. 43017 in South Hall Lower at SEMA Nov. 2-5.

Now, multi-store service operators can access performance data from across the entire organization for all their Hunter-connected equipment, in one convenient place, at any time, from anywhere. For example, using their phones or desktops, managers may rank stores by alignment activity or number of tires changed and rapidly determine which stores have outdated equipment.

Hunter-connected equipment includes alignment and tire inspection systems, alignment systems, tire changers, wheel balancers and brake lathes. Sending data from this equipment to HunterNet 2 allows an organization to easily visualize opportunities from inspections vs. actual services performed, such as alignments, tire changes and balances.

The entire dashboard is sortable, filterable, searchable and exportable, as befits an enterprise solution.

HunterNet 2 also keeps shops and organizations informed on ROI for Hunter-connected equipment, as well as the age and status of all their installed Hunter equipment, regardless of connectivity.