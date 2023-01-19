 Hunter to Exhibit WinAlign Software Update at NADA 2023

Hunter to Exhibit WinAlign Software Update at NADA 2023

Hunter will be exhibiting WinAlign 17.1's new capabilities Jan. 27-29 at booth no. 1133 at NADA in Dallas.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

WinAlign 17.1, the latest version of Hunter Engineering’s award-winning, industry-standard alignment software, is now available.

WinAlign software has long been regarded as the industry standard, as evidenced by more than 100,000 units in use worldwide.

 Hunter will be exhibiting the software’s new capabilities Jan. 27-29 at booth no. 1133 at NADA in Dallas.

The new software provides two important benefits for Hunter Quick Check Drive and Quick Check Commercial unmanned inspection system customers. First, 17.1 bridges the gap between passenger vehicle and heavy-duty inspection systems by measuring those trucks too heavy or wide for the passenger tread system, but not tall enough for the full HD system.

The new configuration allows for medium-duty vehicles, such as bucket trucks, to be accommodated on Hunter’s Quick Check Drive unmanned inspection system.

“Dealers and fleet owners who service big trucks want to be able to read duallies and some medium-sized trucks, such as the upper end of the Ford F-series,” said Alex Smith, product manager for Hunter. “These vehicles may weigh too much or be too wide for the passenger tread system, but with 17.1, they can cover everything from a Fiat 500 all the way up to a Ford F-650. Now, the customer gains the medium without losing the small. The ability to inspect medium-duty trucks won’t preclude them from testing typical passenger cars, or vice-versa.”

This capability would particularly benefit dealers in rural locations.

WinAlign 17’s second primary benefit is dual license plate capture, giving fleet customers the ability to track the tractor and trailer as separate assets.

“Previously, you had to catch them still attached before getting the trailer to an alignment rack,” Smith said. “Now you’ll still know which tractors and trailers need attention, even if they’re detached.”

Encompassing more than 30 years of development, WinAlign provides a wide range of difference-making benefits, including the fastest alignment readings in the industry, comprehensive pre- and post-alignment graphic printouts, and integration with shop and dealer management software. 

Powered by the industry's most extensive global vehicle information database, the software is available in 42 languages and backed by a three-year warranty.  

For more information, visit hunter.com.

