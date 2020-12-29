I-CAR Announces Recipients of Jeff Silver, Russ Verona Awards

I-CAR has announced the 2019 recipients of its annual Jeff Silver and Russ Verona I-CAR Awards that recognize one individual and one collision repair shop for advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry.

The Jeff Silver Award, honoring an I-CAR Platinum individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, was awarded to Lisa Ferguson of Caliber Collision in Philadelphia, Pa. Ferguson’s industry roots run deep, as she began her career over 40 years ago as a technician at Ron Wise Auto Body in Ridley Park, Pa. She has been a Platinum-recognized individual since 2007. She is currently serving as chair of the PA I-CAR State Committee and member of the National Volunteer Advisory Committee, and represents the I-CAR Committee Chair segment on the national Member Council. Ferguson has led the fundraising efforts of the Greater PA I-CAR Committee, which generated over $150,000 in the past five years for the Collision Repair Education Foundation and granted more than $30,000 to Pennsylvania schools in 2019. Additionally, Ferguson serves on the Auto Collision Experience (ACE) job fair planning committee for Chester County Technical College High School-Brandywine and is active on the Penn State College of Technology in both the advisory committee and working with the school for technical placement. Ferguson is active on over a dozen school advisory boards in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As a Women’s Industry Network member, she participates on the scholarship, membership and conference committees.

