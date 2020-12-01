I-CAR Grows Sustaining Partner Program

Approximately two years following the launch of I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program, the number of participants today has grown to 38.

The program attracts a wide range of organizations from within the inter-industry as OEMs, insurance companies, information/service providers and suppliers continue to realize its value in building a stronger collision repair industry.

Sustaining Partners support I-CAR’s mission of ensuring that every person in the industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs on behalf of the consumer. Sustaining Partners can also access the I-CAR standard products and services that are relevant to their businesses.

OEMs, information providers, insurers and suppliers that have joined I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner program over the past 12 months include:

3M

Alacrity Solutions

ALLDATA

Allstate

American Family Insurance

Axalta

BASF

Car ADAS

Collision Advice

DRIVE

Enterprise

Erie

GEICO

Hunter Engineering

Liberty Mutual

Matrix Electronic Measuring

MetLife Auto & Home

Nexterra’s Dent Concepts

PPG

Protech Automotive Solutions

Saint-Gobain/RSG

Sherwin-Williams

Solera

State Farm

USAA

These additional businesses from the inter-industry have already committed to the Sustaining Partner program: