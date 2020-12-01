I-CAR Grows Sustaining Partner Program

Approximately two years following the launch of I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program, the number of participants today has grown to 38.
The program attracts a wide range of organizations from within the inter-industry as OEMs, insurance companies, information/service providers and suppliers continue to realize its value in building a stronger collision repair industry.
Sustaining Partners support I-CAR’s mission of ensuring that every person in the industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs on behalf of the consumer. Sustaining Partners can also access the I-CAR standard products and services that are relevant to their businesses.
OEMs, information providers, insurers and suppliers that have joined I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner program over the past 12 months include:
- 3M
- Alacrity Solutions
- ALLDATA
- Allstate
- American Family Insurance
- Axalta
- BASF
- Car ADAS
- Collision Advice
- DRIVE
- Enterprise
- Erie
- GEICO
- Hunter Engineering
- Liberty Mutual
- Matrix Electronic Measuring
- MetLife Auto & Home
- Nexterra’s Dent Concepts
- PPG
- Protech Automotive Solutions
- Saint-Gobain/RSG
- Sherwin-Williams
- Solera
- State Farm
- USAA
These additional businesses from the inter-industry have already committed to the Sustaining Partner program:
- AkzoNobel
- Autel Diagnostic Intelligence
- Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group
- Car-O-Liner
- CCC Information Services Inc.
- Chief Automotive Technologies
- Farmers Insurance
- Ford Motor Company
- Intrepid Direct Insurance
- LKQ Corporation
- Polyvance
- Pro Spot International Inc.
- Solidus Equipment Systems
“The program continues to achieve significant interest and excitement from a diverse range of organizations throughout the industry, which confirms our progress in becoming the ‘Even Better I-CAR’,” said Moellering. “We thank all of our Sustaining Partners for helping I-CAR deliver increasingly accessible, on-demand and relevant education, knowledge, skills, services and solutions to the industry.”
